Boeing has started work on the initial 777-8 Freighter test aircraft, drilling the first hole into a wing spar as it works towards delivery of the lead aircraft in 2028.

About 100 teammates were at Boeing’s 777X Composite Spar Shop at its Everett complex in Washington state for the milestone occasion, it said on 22 July, reported FlightGlobal’s sister title Air Cargo News.

Operator Casey McDowell, who was at the controls of the drill, says: “You don’t forget these moments. Having our team together as we got under way on this airplane was special.”

Earlier in July, the aircraft manufacturer said it had built the first 33m (108ft)-long spar for the 777-8F’s wing; each spar weighs 565kg (1,250lb).

Originally anticipated to come to market in 2027, Boeing in October 2024 announced it would delay the twinjet freighter’s arrival until 2028.

Customers have ordered 59 777-8Fs since Boeing announced the programme in 2022 with launch customer Qatar Airways.