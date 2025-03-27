Morocco’s Casablanca Mohammed V airport is to undergo expansion with a new terminal building which is expected to open in 2029.

The expansion is part of the country’s ‘Airports 2030’ strategic programme, and will include a parallel 3,700m runway and a new 42m control tower.

National airport operator ONDA says the projected cost of the construction will be around DH15 billion ($1.6 billion).

The operator states that the “hub-style” terminal will have annual capacity to handle 20 million passengers.

It will have an H-shaped design and meet the forecast demand for flights – particularly those carried out by Royal Air Maroc – with a focus on connecting times and airbridge utilisation.

“This project is a true technical feat and an architectural masterpiece,” says ONDA, and represents an “infrastructure revolution” for the country.

The operator adds that the terminal will be linked to a high-speed rail line between Marrakech, south of Casablanca, and Kenitra which lies north of the capital Rabat.

“This modern infrastructure aims to strengthen intermodal transport and improve the passenger experience,” says ONDA.

Earthworks have commenced, it says, and calls for tenders regarding construction will be launched “in the coming months”.