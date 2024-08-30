Controversial measures intended to ban the use of Boeing 777 freighters at Brussels airport have been suspended pending further consultation, according to the outgoing mobility minister that initiated the procedure.

Using a ministerial instruction on 17 June, Georges Gilkinet withdrew authorisation for DHL to fly cargo 777s from Brussels at night.

The justification is based on restricting operations by aircraft above certain noise quota count levels.

But the move has generated strong objections and led to an intervention – through a conflict-of-interest proceeding – by the Flemish government.

Gilkinet attended a parliamentary mobility committee session on 27 August during which he faced critical remarks, particularly from Flemish representatives, over the rationale behind the decision.

Flemish nationalist party N-VA’s Bert Wollants questioned Gilkinet’s motive, stating that the move was “bizarre” given that the 777F is “one of the most modern cargo aircraft flying” and a ban would result in its being replaced by smaller, older and noisier models.

N-VA colleague Theo Francken accused Gilkinet of giving his Flemish government partners a “venomous kick” after he failed to secure re-election.

“You have been politically finished-off, but you decided to finish off the economy in Flemish Brabant,” he added.

Britt Huybrechts, of Flemish-allied party VB, told Gilkinet that taking such a decision as an outgoing minister, “without considering its impact on employment and Flemish prosperity”, was “incomprehensible”.

Gilkinet defended his decision to the session, insisting the matter was a public-health issue and night-flying by large cargo aircraft is being undertaken “at the expense of local residents’ quality of life”.

He claims that allowing the aircraft to operate is “illegal” and that the situation “had to be corrected” by the Belgian government, which had a “legal obligation” to “put an end” to the issue.

Gilkinet said that, over the past three years, meetings have been held with DHL but no satisfactory resolution has emerged.

“Brussels [airport] must not become Europe’s noise dump,” he added.

But Gilkinet also acknowleged the objections to the measure, in particular the Flemish government’s conflict-of-interest proceeding, and that the application of his instruction to ban the 777 is “currently suspended” in order to permit further consultation.

“This also means that the questions raised by this issue remain to be resolved,” he added.