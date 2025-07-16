UK company Global Airlines has transferred its Airbus A380 to Tarbes airport in France, but insists the jet is not being placed in storage.

The Maltese-registered aircraft was flown to Tarbes from Dresden on 16 July.

Although Tarbes is used as a long-term storage facility, and is the location of specialist Tarmac Aerosave, Global Airlines says the A380’s presence is temporary.

It states that the jet has completed its latest round of servicing and will be parked “until it is time head off to the next stage of heavy maintenance”.

Global Airlines says this decision “made perfect sense” because its personnel are familiar with the teams at Tarbes.

“It won’t be long before [the aircraft] is up in the clouds once again on the way to the next adventure,” it adds.

Global carried out transatlantic passenger flights to New York JFK from Manchester and Glasgow during May – with the A380 operated by wet-lease specialist Hi Fly – and the aircraft has also flown to Berlin and Barcelona.