Lufthansa has teased the final appearance of its Lockheed L-1649A Starliner, after carrying out painting work on the restored vintage airliner.

The four-engined, triple-finned aircraft is shown disassembled following painting but it carries the German carrier’s former 1950s livery, the registration ‘D-ALAN’, and the ‘Super Star’ logo used on the type.

Altitude Paint Services performed the paint work at Munster-Osnabruck airport.

“One of the major challenges was painting the legendary parabolas – a central element of Lufthansa’s historical design,” says the carrier, which says the work was based on archived company documents.

Lufthansa is to transport the Starliner by road to Frankfurt airport in the next few days. The aircraft is to be displayed at a conference and visitor centre, along with the company’s Junkers Ju 52, to commemorate the airline’s centenary in 2026.