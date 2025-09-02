Macquarie AirFinance has increased its commitment to the 737 Max with an order for a further 30 jets.

The purchase was booked in July but attributed to an undisclosed customer.

All 30 aircraft are the Max 8 variant, powered by CFM Leap-1B engines.

The agreement takes Macquarie’s overall commitment to 70.

”This incremental order marks another milestone in our company’s growth strategy,” says chief executive Eamonn Bane.

He says the Max is an “ideal choice” for its customers.

”By expanding our fleet with these state-of-the-art aircraft, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our partners, while supporting the future of global aviation,” he adds.