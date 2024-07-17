UK air navigation service NATS is adapting a predictive decision-making took potentially to prioritise arriving flights based on environmental performance.

NATS has used the DCB tool, intended to support demand-capacity balancing, at London Heathrow since 2015.

It simulates various scenarios – using data sources such as flight schedules, wind forecasts, and airspace restrictions – enabling planners to avoid congestion by taking preventative measures.

NATS says the tool has primarily been used to focus on punctuality and reducing delays.

But it states that a new set of features being introduced from November will allow the efficiency of inbound aircraft to be measured, allowing the derivation of operating plans which minimise emissions.

“Small incremental steps like this are vital to reduce ‘in the air’ emissions to reach Heathrow’s goal of net zero by 2050,” says Heathrow head of airport operations Kelly Stone.

NATS adds that it plans to conduct trials of a target arrival-time function within the DCB from early next year, which will enable minor adjustments to aircraft dynamics long before arrival – adjustments which could achieve annual carbon emissions savings of 30,000t.

According to NATS Services managing director Guy Adams, the harnessing of DCB’s analytical capabilities for environmental benefit “makes perfect sense”, given its success in cutting delays.

“These environmental savings for Heathrow will also provide benefits to airlines, passengers and local residents through reduced airborne holding and overall fuel-burn on the approach into London,” adds the company, which co-developed DCB with Austrian firm Frequentis Group.