Airbus has disclosed that a private customer ordered three A350-900s as well as three A320neos during August.

The airframer has not identified the operator that signed for the six aircraft, but revealed the 21 August agreement in its latest backlog figures.

Airbus formally listed orders for 40 other aircraft, including 30 A330neos for Cathay Pacific.

Cathay will take delivery of the A330-900s from 2028.

Latvian carrier Air Baltic’s top-up deal for 10 A220-300s has also been included in the backlog data.

The activity took Airbus’s net orders to 413 aircraft over the first eight months of the year.

Airbus delivered 47 aircraft during August, including 36 A320neo-family jets, five A350s, five A220s and a single A330.

Overall deliveries for the year so far totalled 447 aircraft.