Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease has disclosed that it is ordering up to 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 twinjet, its first direct agreement with an airframer.

Deliveries of the jets are set to take place up to 2032.

Boeing says the agreement covers 20 firm aircraft plus options on a further 10. All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

AviLease emerged in mid-2022 after being established by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

It has since expanded substantially, building a portfolio of some 200 owned and managed aircraft, through acquisition of Standard Chartered’s leasing business as well as by taking over a number of jets from Irish lessor Avolon.

AviLease says it aims to become one of the 10 most significant aircraft leasing companies, and the 737 Max order supports its ambitions.

The agreement has been disclosed as US president Donald Trump embarks on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

“This transaction proves our ability to transact across all market channels, including sale and leaseback, secondary trading, [mergers and acquisitions], and now direct OEM purchasing,” says chief executive Edward O’Byrne.

“These new aircraft will accelerate our growth and enable us to deliver the industry’s latest generation, fuel‑efficient fleet solutions.”

Chair Fahad AlSaif adds that the order aligns with the Saudi national aviation strategy and the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans.