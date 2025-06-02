Polish authorities expect to sign a construction contract for the passenger terminal of a new capital airport next year, after initiating the selection process.

The airport is being built between Warsaw and Lodz and the zl5 billion ($1.3 billion) contract is the largest tender unveiled this year.

Its terminal will initially have capacity to serve 34 million passengers per year with the potential to expand to 44 million.

Construction of the 450,000m² terminal, more than two-and-a-half times the size of Warsaw Chopin airport’s, will be completed by the end of 2031.

The organisation overseeing the airport programme, Centralny Port Komunikacyjny, says initial bids will be submitted up to 29 August, after which up to five bidders will be shortlisted for “competitive dialogue”.

“Requirements set out in this procedure aim to engage entities capable of delivering the contract at a high standard, as well as navigating not only international construction standards but also Polish legal requirements related to the construction process,” says CPK chief Filip Czernicki.

CPK airport investments board member Dariusz Kus adds that the tender allows for expansion to meet demand.

“We are planning an airport to open in seven years, so must consider future changes now,” he adds.

Foundations will be laid in 2026. The airport, due to open in 2032, will feature high-speed rail connections with a tunnel and underground rail station scheduled for completion in 2029.