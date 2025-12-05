Orders for eight Airbus A350-1000s from an undisclosed customer during November helped push the airframer’s net total for the year to 700.

Airbus’s figures for the month formally list an additional 30 A350-900s for IndiGo – taking its total to 60 of the type – and six A330-900s for Etihad Airways.

Etihad was also confirmed as the customer behind seven A350-1000s previously added to the backlog in August. and three A350 freighters from January.

Air China Cargo’s and Silk Way West’s respective orders for six and two A350 freighters have been recorded, taking firm A350F commitments to 82 aircraft.

The airframer has revealed agreements for 23 A320neo-family jets of which 20, comprising seven A321neos and 13 A320neos, are for a single unidentified customer.

Flydubai’s agreement for 150 A321neo unveiled at the Dubai air show has still to be confirmed. Emirates had also disclosed an order for eight additional A350-900s.

Airbus had achieved 657 deliveries by the end of November, leaving 133 to meet its revised full-year target of 790.

It handed over 72 aircraft during the month including 54 A320neo-family jets, four A350s and four A330s, plus 10 A220s.