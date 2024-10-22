IAG’s Irish carrier, Aer Lingus, is to open a new Airbus A321XLR transatlantic service to the US city of Indianapolis next year.

The carrier will fly four-times weekly from Dublin beginning 3 May.

Aer Lingus, one of the first airlines set to introduce the long-range A321XLR, will operate the twinjet on the route.

The Dublin-Indianapolis sector has a great-circle distance of around 3,200nm.

Aer Lingus will configure the aircraft in two classes including 16 seats in the business cabin.

The new route will operate almost year-round, with a “short break” between January and February, says the Indianapolis airport authority.

Aer Lingus chief Lynne Embleton says the connection will “ensure smoother travel” for passengers, and strengthen cultural and commercial ties.

Dublin airport will also offer pre-clearance services for travellers to the US city. The new route will provide access to 20 destinations in Europe beyond Dublin.