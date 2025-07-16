While Wizz Air is withdrawing from its Abu Dhabi venture, budget carrier Air Arabia’s similar operation has revealed plans to expand.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was established in co-operation with Etihad Airways – which is based in the United Arab Emirates capital and which has also newly unveiled plans to open routes on the Wizz network.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia started flights with its Abu Dhabi division in mid-2020, about six months before Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 single-aisle jets and intends to introduce another pair before the end of this year.

“This growth supports the rising demand for air travel to and from Abu Dhabi,” says Air Arabia group chief Adel Ali, adding that the extra aircraft reflects a commitment to “enhancing operational efficiency” and expanding the network.

Air Arabia’s fleet is fitted with CFM International engines, including the CFM56 for the older A320-family jets and the Leap-1A for its A321neos. Its Abu Dhabi operation serves more than 30 destinations.

Wizz Air has yet to disclose the extent to which its retreat from Abu Dhabi might affect its large backlog of Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus jets, particularly the long-range A321XLR. The carrier points out that it has options to convert some of its XLRs to other variants.