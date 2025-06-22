Air India is continuing to implement cuts to its network, owing to the effect of safety checks, disruption within Middle Eastern airspace, and night-flight restrictions in Europe.

It recently started reducing frequency on – and, in some cases, suspending – services operated with Boeing 787s and 777s.

Air India has disclosed that it is similarly suspending three narrowbody routes and trimming frequencies on 19 others.

But it points out that these amount to less than 5% of its narrowbody network.

The measures, it says, are aimed at “strengthening” its operational stability and minimising inconvenience to passeners.

Air India is suspending the Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra services until 15 July.

Among the routes with frequency cuts is Delhi-Mumbai, which will be flown 165 times per week rather than 176.

India’s civil aviation ministry says Air India is “facing reduced aircraft availability” owing to the situation. Safety checks have followed the loss of a 787 in an accident at Ahmedabad on 12 June.

“As a result, they will temporarily scale down operations [and] restructure flights,” it adds.

Air India has been urged to “strengthen” ground-level co-ordination at airports and improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations and delays, the DGCA states.