ASL Aviation Holdings’ Australian division is introducing a second Boeing 737-800 converted freighter to its fleet.

The carrier – known as ASL Airlines Australia – emerged from ASL’s acquisition of Pionair two years ago.

It brought in an initial 737-800BCF freighter last year, the first to be certified in the country, and is supplementing the fleet with another of the type.

ASL Airlines Australia identifies the second airframe as MSN28595 – originally delivered to Royal Air Maroc in 1999, and converted to a freighter in 2022.

“The aircraft will undergo final modifications ahead of its deployment across ASL’s growing Australasian cargo network in late July,” it states.

ASL says the twinjet will be an “ideal fit” to its operation, with a payload capability of 23t. The carrier also uses British Aerospace 146s on its network, which includes destinations in New Zealand, southeast Asia, and islands in the Pacific.