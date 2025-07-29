Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group has rebranded its recently-acquired Skytrans division as SmartLynx Australia.

Avia Solutions Group took over the regional turboprop operator last year and has since been expanding its fleet, stepping up to jets with the inclusion of the Airbus A319.

It states that the rebranding will provide a “coherent” identity which aligns with its European-based SmartLynx Airlines as well as the Asian carrier Thai SmartLynx.

“The new brand marks a new stage for the business – one that bridges the quality transportation services Skytrans was known for locally and the new line of [wet-lease activity] that Avia Solutions Group has perfected,” says SmartLynx Australia chief Gytis Gumuliauskas.

SmartLynx Australia will operate a fleet of 13 aircraft, but plans to expand further by the end of this year to provide “greater operational flexibility”, he adds.

Acquisition of Skytrans last year gave Avia Solutions Group an Australian air operator’s certificate, bringing its total number of AOCs to 12.