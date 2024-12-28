Brussels Airlines is intending to introduce three more Airbus A320neos by summer 2026, as part of a fleet-renewal programme.

The decision will take the A320neo fleet of the Lufthansa Group carrier to eight.

Brussels Airlines received its first A320neo in November last year, the first time it had taken delivery of a brand-new aircraft.

It has since expanded the fleet to five, all fitted with CFM International Leap-1A engines and configured with 180 seats.

Brussels Airlines will use the additional three aircraft to replace a pair of older A319s and increase its capacity.

“By replacing older aircraft by the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market, we reduce our impact on the environment,” says chief executive Dorothea von Boxberg.

“We are also growing our fleet, which creates extra jobs and improves connectivity for Belgium.”

Brussels Airlines expects to receive the three A320neos in the first half of 2026, although it cautions that this schedule “can move” given the current aerospace supply-chain issues.