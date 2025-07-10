Israeli flag-carrier El Al is one of nine airlines facing a potential class action lawsuit over compensation claims for delayed or cancelled flights during the recent military clash with Iran.

The lawsuit has been filed with the central district court in Lod.

El Al says it alleges violation of aviation services laws by failing to provide assistance to passengers from 13 June.

On that date Israel’s airspace was closed, forcing the carrier to suspend flights, as Israeli forces carried out strikes on targets in Iran.

The suspension lasted for around 12 days.

El Al says the court has been requested to approve the lawsuit filed by “all customers of the respondent airlines” whose flights were “cancelled or significantly delayed”.

It adds that the application alleges damages totalling 825 million shekels ($249 million), but does not specify the proportion attributed to El Al.

El Al says it will study the allegations and submit comments to the court. It has not identified the eight other carriers to which the lawsuit is directed.