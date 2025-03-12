Israeli carrier El Al is considering addition of a widebody freighter to its fleet, as part of a revision of its strategic plan to the end of the decade.

El Al has already introduced a Boeing 737 freighter which is addressing increased demand for cargo services since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

It also used another cargo aircraft on wet-lease to support its freight activity last year.

But El Al says it is “exploring the possibility” of introducing its own widebody freighter to the fleet in 2028.

The update of its strategic plan includes adjustments to the fleet-expansion schedule owing to delivery hold-ups.

El Al is aiming to increase its passenger fleet to 61 aircraft in 2030, including three on wet-lease, by which point it forecasts it will carry 7.6 million travellers – a 40% rise on the number in 2023.

But it states that, given the delays in delivery schedules, “bridging solutions for the coming years will also be examined”.

El Al’s expansion includes bringing in more 787s. It has 16 of the type, comprising 12 787-9s and four 787-8s.

The carrier is still awaiting delivery of a 13th Boeing 787-9, arrival of which has been postponed, but expects it to be introduced this year.

Two further 787-9s – both under dry-lease – are scheduled to arrive in 2026-27. The carrier also signed an agreement with Boeing last year to take three more, expected in 2029-30, giving it 22 787s in total.

El Al also has options on six additional 787s but these are scheduled “beyond the strategic plan’s timeframe”, it says.

Its widebody expansion includes returning more of its six Boeing 777-200ERs to service – it will bring in a fifth aircraft this year, later than forecast owing to supply-chain problems. El Al has been reconfiguring the 777 cabins to feature a 787-style interior and increasing the seat-count to 313.

El says its sixth 777, however, is “not expected to return to use in the company’s service at this stage”.

The fleet plan includes renewal of its 24 older Boeing 737-800s and -900s with up to 31 737 Max jets.

El Al expects this narrowbody update to commence in 2028.

As part of the fleet-expansion effort El Al started pilot-training operations at a facility in Israel last year, which features two 787 simulators and a 737 simulator. El Al says it will extend the centre’s capability further this year with another 737 simulator, which it purchased in January.

El Al’s strategic plan also covers optimisation of its route network, growth in digital channels – which will account for half its sales in 2030 – and branching out of its core business by developing tourism activities.