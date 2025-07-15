Israeli flag-carrier El Al’s chief executive, Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, is to step down from her post by the end of this year.

Ganancia, who has served in the top job for three years, is the airline’s first female chief.

She has overseen the company’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic and steered it through the effects of the Gaza conflict – the effects of which, including the depletion of foreign competition, have led the airline to become strongly profitable.

Ganancia has held several senior management positions over some 20 years with the carrier.

But El Al says she has “announced her intention to terminate her position” as the company’s head by 31 December.

Her declaration, adds the carrier, is timed to enable a broad search, recruitment and transition process for her successor, given the “complexity and sensitivity” of the airline.