Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways has included the US gateway of Atlanta, and the Asian cities of Hong Kong and Taipei, in a newly-unveiled network expansion.

Etihad has listed 10 new destinations to be served by the Abu Dhabi-based carrier beginning next year.

Its expansion will include several other Asian cities – Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Medan, Chiang Mai and Krabi – as well as Algiers and Tunis in northern Africa.

Etihad will open flights to Atlanta in July 2025, serving the route with Airbus A350s, while Taipei and Hong Kong will each be served by Boeing 787s, respectively from September and November.

The carrier will deploy Airbus A321LRs to all seven of the remaining cities.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to listening to our valued guests,” says chief executive Antonoaldo Neves. “We’ve carefully chosen cities that embody the experiences, adventures, and opportunities that matter to them.”

As a result of the expansion, the airline will serve over 90 destinations with a fleet of more than 110 aircraft in 2025.