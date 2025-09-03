Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways has turned in a strong half-year performance, bolstered by the fleet’s expansion into triple figures.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline generated a net profit of Dhs1.1 billion ($306 million), up 32% on a 16% rise in revenues, as passenger numbers reached 10.2 million.

“We are already ahead of the growth levels we set in our strategy,” says chief executive Antonoaldo Neves.

“With new aircraft joining the fleet, new routes opening, and our premium offering flourishing, Etihad is setting new standards in aviation.”

Etihad has introduced 20 additional aircraft over the past 18 months – including a sixth Airbus A350 in April and the re-introduction of a seventh A380 a month later.

The carrier brought five aircraft, including its first Airbus A321LR, into its fold in July and the overall fleet has exceeded 100.

This capacity expansion has allowed its network to increase to nearly 90 routes. Etihad also unveiled an agreement for 28 Boeing 777X and 787 twinjets in the second quarter.

Revenues reached Dhs13.5 billion including a 9% rise in cargo revenues to just over Dhs2 billion.