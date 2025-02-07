Middle Eastern carrier Flydubai is preparing to open a new flight-training centre in the next few weeks, following installation of two full-flight simulators.

The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737s – a mix of -800s and Max variants – comprising a total of 88 aircraft.

Its new centre has six simulator bays which will provide additional capacity for training as the Dubai-based airline’s fleet expands.

The carrier disclosed an agreement with training specialist CAE in 2023 for the acquisition of four 737 Max simulators.

Flydubai expects to open the training facility “in the coming few weeks”. It says having its own simulation capability will lift the pressure of having to seek third-party training slots.

Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, during a visit to the centre ahead of its inauguration, says it is a “vital part of Flydubai’s growth strategy”.

Flydubai says another pair of simulators will be introduced by the end of 2026, and it foresees the facility ultimately being offered for third-party training.

It is also planning to branch into widebody operations with Boeing 787s, after ordering 30 of the twinjet type.