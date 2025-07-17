German leisure carrier Condor has ordered another four Airbus A330-900s, taking its overall fleet of the type to 25 by 2031.

It is also taking options on another four of the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000-powered twinjets.

The airline has 18 A330-900s in operation and is already scheduled to introduce three more by the end of 2027.

“By ordering additional long-haul aircraft, we intend to open up new opportunities in international business and continue our successful strategy of growth seen in recent years,” says chief executive Peter Gerber.

“With this summer flight schedule, we are offering our customers a completely standardised product to all long-haul destinations for the first time.”

Condor, which is also modernising its fleet with Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, took its first A330-900 at the end of 2022.