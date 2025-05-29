Middle Eastern carrier Gulf Air is to lease nine Airbus A320neo-family jets through an agreement with Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation.

Gulf Air will take three A321neos and six A320neo under the pact, the lessor has disclosed.

All nine of the twinjets will be powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines and the initial aircraft will be introduced this year.

BOC Aviation will deliver the Airbuses over a three-year period.

Gulf Air chief executive Jeffrey Goh says the aircraft will enable the Bahraini carrier to “provide an even better travel experience for our passengers”.

He says the long-term lease demonstrates its “commitment to modernising our operations and expanding our network”.