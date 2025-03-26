Swiss wet-lease carrier Helvetic Airways has become the first to operate an Embraer 195-E2 into London City airport, following a service from Zurich.

The airline – operating the flight on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines – flew the jet (HB-AZI) into the UK capital’s downtown airport on 26 March.

It touched down on runway 09 just after 12:00.

Helvetic says the 134-seat E195-E2, which has a length of 41.5m, becomes the largest aircraft operating at London City.

It is longer and has a broader span than the Airbus A318, previously used by British Airways on transatlantic services.

Helvetic previously flew the initial E190-E2 commercial service into London City in 2021.

“Due to its steep approach, London City airport places high demands on both the aircraft and the specially trained cockpit crews,” says Helvetic chief Tobias Pogorevc.

Embraer points out that its aircraft account for three-quarters of flights from London City.

“It’s great to celebrate another milestone in the E2 story,” says Embraer’s senior vice-president for sales and marketing in Europe, Marie-Louise Philippe.

While the E195-E2 has a range of around 3,000nm, the specific restrictions of London City limit the reach to about 1,700nm.

But Embraer has developed an automated enhanced take-off system for the aircraft which, once certified, will increase the type’s range from London City to more than 2,100nm.

Philippe says this offers the possibility of services to more distant cities including Istanbul, Casablanca, Athens and Cairo.