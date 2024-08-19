Iberia has reached an agreement with Spanish cockpit union SEPLA under which pilots will be rewarded if the carrier achieves operational as well as financial targets.

The pact will run until the end of 2027 rather than 2025.

Pilots will receive additional income tied to Iberia’s earnings, says the carrier. But it adds that they will also benefit if the airline meets punctuality, productivity and customer service thresholds.

Iberia says new tables in the agreement outline the salary structure.

It states that the deal features better seniority reservation options and scheduling mechanisms that will enable pilots to organise their personal lives more easily without affecting productivity.

Although Iberia had aimed to reach a framework agreement on short-haul fleet growth, it says it has been unable to finalise an arrangement with Iberia Express pilots.

“This means growth at Iberia Express is frozen, and that the next four aircraft assigned to Iberia Group will be integrated into Iberia,” the carrier adds.

But the deal raises from six to eight the number of aircraft within IAG’s long-haul airline Level which will be operated by Iberia pilots.

“Sharing financial and operational successes with people allows us to feed our virtuous circle,” says Iberia president Marco Sansavini.

SEPLA says the framework agreement has been endorsed – in a ballot from 14-19 August – by a majority of pilots, with over 75% of votes in favour on a turnout of nearly 90%.

The cockpit union says it improves working and remuneration conditions, particularly for less-senior pilots, and guarantees the arrival of four Iberia Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Head of union’s Iberia section Juan Polo says the agreement is an “important step” and allows pilots to participate “more equitably” in the company.

Iberia says it wants to expand the profit-sharing model to other personnel divisions within the carrier group, and it will open negotiations to that effect with union representatives.