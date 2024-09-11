Icelandair has shown off its first Airbus aircraft, an A321LR which has been painted in the carrier’s colours at Hamburg.

The twinjet is part of a fleet-modernisation programme for the carrier under which it is replacing its Boeing 757s.

It will be fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

“We’ll take delivery of the aircraft in November,” the carrier states.

Icelandair adds that it expects to have four new Airbus jets in its fleet by summer next year.

The aircraft, which is registered TF-IAA, is being leased from SMBC Aviation Capital.

Icelandair has been a long-term Boeing customer, and operates a fleet of 737 Max, 757 and 767 models.

But it opted for Airbus jets for the first time last year, with an agreement to take the longer-range A321XLR from 2029, and is leasing other A321 variants in the interim.