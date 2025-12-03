Israeli leisure carrier Israir is holding talks with a view to purchasing two Airbus A330s for long-haul operations.

The airline states that it is “conducting advanced negotiations” with a third party for the acquisition, and estimates the cost at around $80 million.

Israir says the talks relate to its previously-disclosed plans to operate services to the USA, for which it obtained regulatory permission earlier this year.

“The actual operation of flights to transatlantic destinations involves the fulfilment of a number of conditions,” it states.

These include the airline’s ability to source suitable long-haul aircraft.

It says the A330s under discussion are fitted with around 260 seats in a three-class layout. The precise variant, engine model, and the source of the jets have not been disclosed.

The airline adds that it intends to operate the twinjets with its own aircrew and ground personnel.

If the transaction is completed, Israir expects to commence services with the aircraft in the second half of next year.

No preliminary purchase agreement has been signed and the airline is still looking to identify sources of finance for any acquisition.

Israir says it is holding talks with the tourism group Issta which, under a proposed co-operation, would receive an allocation of seats over a 10-year period in exchange for advanced payment of about $35 million.

“This advance will be part of [Israir’s] sources of financing for the aircraft purchase,” the carrier adds.