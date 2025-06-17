KLM and Transavia have teamed up with Dutch sustainable aviation specialist Conscious Aerospace to co-operate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based propulsion systems.

The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show to exchange operational and technical knowledge in the application of fuel cell-based propulsion systems for De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft.

Rotterdam-based Conscious Aerospace is working to develop a large-scale retrofit programme for regional aircraft using liquid hydrogen and fuel cell electric propulsion technology, based around its CA2000 core powertrain.

The partners say the co-operation will involve the exchange of insights on seat and cargo design choices for optimal aircraft design optimisation, considering potential markets and route networks. Cost estimates for maintenance and general operation will also be refined to further identify real-world applications for the CA powertrain equipped aircraft.

“I am very pleased that KLM and Transavia join our programme providing valuable operator insights for the development of our CA propulsion system,” says Conscious Aerospace chief executive Erik Geertsema. ”Combined with the existing partnerships with EASA, De Havilland of Canada and our supply chain partners we now have all stakeholders on board for the next phase of the development.”

KLM chief experience officer Barry Ter Voert says: ”While aircraft powered by new propulsion technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, may initially carry fewer passengers and have a limited effect on our overall CO2 footprint, we believe in starting small and thinking big. By partnering with innovators like Conscious Aerospace and Transavia, we are taking steps toward a commercially viable solution.”

It comes a week after KLM and Transavia launched knowledge-sharing initiative with Elysian Aircraft to accelerate battery-electric aviation development. Elysian is developing the E9X, a battery-electric aircraft designed to carry 90 passengers.