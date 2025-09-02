Chilean-based carrier JetSmart is to take three Airbus A320neo-family jets under a lease agreement with Singapore lessor BOC Aviation.

The lessor states that the three jets are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

JetSmart will acquire two A321neos and single A320neo on long-term leases.

All three aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

JetSmart chief Estuardo Ortiz says the agreement aligns with the carrier’s regional growth strategy under which it expects to have 120 aircraft by 2031.

“It also reinforces our commitment to operating a modern, fuel-efficient, and environmentally responsible fleet across South America,” adds Ortiz.

JetSmart has 49 Airbus single-aisle jets and operates a network of 80 routes across several countries in Latin America.