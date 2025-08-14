French logistics giant CMA CGM has confirmed its air cargo division will be the launch operator for the Airbus A350 freighter.

The cargo and shipping firm has eight A350Fs on order.

It refers to the A350F in a new entry on its social media channel and states that the company “will be its launch operator”.

While US lessor Air Lease had emerged as the first declared customer for the A350F, it was actually CMA CGM which firmed the first order for the type.

Airbus backlog data shows CMA CGM’s initial order – covering four aircraft – was recorded on 8 December 2021.

Air Lease’s subsequent order for seven, sealed three weeks later on 30 December, was cancelled earlier this year.

CMA CGM revealed last year that it was doubling its commitment to the A350F, which is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, with four additional aircraft.

This is the third-largest order for the A350F, behind those of Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines and the Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease, each of which has firmed 10 of the cargo jets.

The French firm, whose fleet includes Boeing 777F, 747-8F and Airbus A330-200F aircraft, expects to take delivery of the initial A350F towards the end of 2027.

CMA CGM disclosed in April that it was reinforcing its position in the air freight sector by acquiring the cargo operation of Air Belgium, after the Belgian carrier ran into financial problems.