Air France-KLM Group carrier Transavia has named Paul Terstegge as the operator’s new chief executive, succeeding Marcel de Nooijer.

Terstegge will take over the top post on 1 February next year.

He currently serves as KLM executive vice-president of in-flight services.

Terstegge has also held a number of commercial positions within Air France-KLM Group.

Transavia states that his “broad background” – which covers aviation operations, strategy and commerce – will strengthen the carrier.

It says the leadership change is “the next step” in its growth plans including the expansion of its European network.

“[Terstegge’s] accessible leadership style fits well with our colleagues and aligns with the course we want to pursue and further shape in the coming years,” says Transavia supervisory board chair Jenny Elissen.