Premium leisure carrier Beond has introduced a second aircraft, an Airbus A321 to complement its A319.

Beond commenced operations in November last year.

The carrier is focused on connecting various points in Europe and Asia with the Maldives, where its fleet is registered.

Beond states that its A321 is configured with 68 lie-flat seats.

It adds that the twinjet not only provides additional capacity but “reinforces trust and operational readiness” with customers.

“Our new and returning customers will be impressed to see this stunning aircraft at their home airports,” says chief executive Tero Taskila.

The airline, which started with a 44-seat A319, is connecting cities including Milan, Zurich, Riyadh and Dubai with the Maldives.

Its A321, powered by International Aero Engines V2500s, was originally delivered to British Mediterranean Airways in 2002.