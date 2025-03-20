New UK operator Ascend Airways has obtained approval to conduct transatlantic charter services to US destinations.

The approval took effect from 12 March, according to regulatory filings from the US Department of Transportation.

Ascend Airways secured its UK air operator’s certificate and operating licence just under a year ago, in April 2024.

The carrier has a small fleet currently comprising a Boeing 737 Max 8 (G-WEAH) and a 737-800 (G-HODL).

Both aircraft were deployed on damp-lease contracts for leisure carrier TUI Airways last year, flying from London Gatwick to European and Mediterranean destinations.

No specific charter routes have been identified, but Ascend says the approval will provide “increased travel choices, greater service options, and enhanced competition”.

Ascend Airways is owned by Irish-based wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group which, in turn is controlled by Lithuanian and Luxembourgish interests.

It stated in its application to US authorities that European Union citizens hold ultimate ownership of the carrier, while UK citizens hold all senior management positions.

Ascend has also been working to establish a Malaysian-based division, which it expects will commence operations by the end of this year.

It has been granted a conditional air service permit by Malaysian aviation regulators.

The division will start flights with an older-variant ‘Classic’ 737 before expanding to introduce 737-800s.

“This will provide local and international airlines with the support needed to optimise capacity and increase revenue in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region,” the company states.

It points out that Ascend will be able to transfer fleets between its UK and Malaysian operations according to seasonal demand.