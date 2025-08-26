New Asian operator Thai SmartLynx has taken delivery of its first aircraft, an Airbus A320, at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport.

Thai SmartLynx is being established as a wet-lease operation by Avia Solutions Group.

It states that the A320 delivery took place on 22 August. The aircraft is an International Aero Engines V2500-powered airframe formerly with SilkAir.

“With certification under way, Thai SmartLynx is set to play an important role in supporting airlines during peak demand and strengthening connectivity in the region,” it says.

The delivery marks the “final step” in the carrier’s application for a Thai air operator’s certificate, it adds.

“It is a powerful symbol of our commitment to supporting Thailand’s aviation and tourism sector,” states Thai SmartLynx chair Martynas Grigas.

Arrival of the first aircraft took place as the company set up its operations office at Don Mueang. The office will allow Thai SmartLynx to “respond quickly to customer requirements”, it says.