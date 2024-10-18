Long-haul low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is opening a transatlantic service between Rome Fiumicino and Los Angeles next year.

It also intends to restore a connection to Los Angeles from Oslo.

The Scandinavian airline states that it will commence a thrice-weekly operation from 22 May.

Norse Atlantic, which uses a fleet of Boeing 787s, says it is “responding to increasing demand”.

The Oslo-Los Angeles route will be reinstated for summer 2025, the third consecutive summer season for the link.

Norse will also fly this sector three times per week, beginning on 23 May and running to 26 September.