Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air has disclosed an order for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000s, bringing the total number of aircraft in the carrier’s backlog to 182.

Riyadh Air unveiled the agreement during the first day of the Paris air show.

It comprises 25 firm aircraft with purchase rights for another 25. All A350-1000s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

The carrier is aiming to commence services this year after it obtained its air operator’s certificate.

As a result of the agreement, Riyadh Air will have a mixed fleet of A350s, Boeing 787s and Airbus A320neo-family jets.

Chief executive Tony Douglas says the A350 deal is “an important statement of intent”.

“Having now completed our initial three aircraft orders, we are in a position to fulfil our ambitious network goals,” he adds.

Riyadh Air will identify its initial destination network over the next few months. The airline’s chair, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, says the carrier will connect the Saudi capital to over 100 destinations by 2030.

“With its outstanding range, adding the Airbus A350-1000 to our fleet demonstrates the strategic contribution of Riyadh Air in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub,” he adds.