Royal Jordanian has acquired a pair of spare engines for its Embraer E2-family regional jet fleet, supported by a loan agreement.

The carrier – which is taking up to 10 aircraft, a mix of E190-E2s and E195-E2s – introduced five of the jets over 2024.

It expects to bring in three more during 2025-26. Its Jordan Airline Training and Simulation arm has introduced an E2 simulator to its facilities.

Royal Jordanian says the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine is a “cornerstone” of its fleet-modernisation plan, with the PW1100G having been selected by the carrier for 20 Airbus A320neos.

The PW1900G version of the GTF is the sole powerplant for the E2.

Royal Jordanian has acquired two spare PW1900Gs under a newly-agreed loan with joint-venture HALO AirFinance.

“Acquisition of these…spare engines will significantly boost our operational readiness and reliability,” says Royal Jordanian chief Samer Majali.

The size of the transaction has not been disclosed, but HALO says its financing comprises two senior-term loans.

“This collaboration reflects Royal Jordanian’s commitment to sustainable growth and maintaining our position as a leading carrier in the region,” says Majali.

Royal Jordanian’s fleet modernisation also includes introducing Boeing 787-9s from next year.