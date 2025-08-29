African carrier RwandAir is expecting to receive an Airbus A330-200 before the end of this year, ast it reinforces its fleet with a pair of Boeing 737-800s.

The carrier says the 737s are configured with 12 business-class and 162 economy-class seats.

RwandAir indicates that the aircraft are 9XR-WT and 9XR-WU, both former Malaysia Airlines airframes.

The carrier will deploy the jets on short- and medium-haul services from Kigali.

But it expects to underpin its long-haul network with the A330 which is set to arrive in the fourth quarter.

“Together with the arrival of these new aircraft, the strengthened fleet will enable RwandAir to improve reliability, strengthen our schedules, and deliver an even better travel experience to all our passengers,” says chief executive Yvonne Makolo.

RwandAir adds that its capacity is being enhanced by the return of aircraft which have been undergoing servicing.