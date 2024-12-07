Pilots at South African Airways have suspended their industrial action which has disrupted the carrier’s services since 5 November.

The airline says the suspension took effect from 02:00 on 7 November, and it expects to reinstate its flying schedule fully on 8 December.

SAA says this follows “successful negotiations” between the airline’s management and the SAA Pilots Association over the issue of salaries.

The carrier states that the salary hike offered to pilots has been increased to 9.47%.

“As part of the agreement that broke the deadlock in wage negotiations, engagements on a continuous enterprise improvement programme will continue over the next eight weeks,” says interim chief executive John Lamola.

“We are committed to implementing work-life concessions that should enhance the productivity of our world-acclaimed pilots.”

SAA had implemented contingency plans and managed to operate about half of its planned schedule as the strike took place.