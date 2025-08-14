Saudia Cargo is introducing a pair of converted Airbus A330-300 freighters, which will be operated under a wet-lease by ASL Aviation Holdings.

The Middle Eastern carrier has identified the initial twinjet as MSN1272 – a GE Aerospace CF6-powered airframe previously operated as a passenger aircraft by China Airlines.

Registered with ASL Airlines’ Irish division as EI-LKD, it arrived at Shannon in June, after conversion, to be painted in the Saudia livery.

It will enter service with ASL in September and be delivered to Saudia Cargo in the fourth quarter.

“This pivotal addition directly supports our vision to solidify our position as a leading global air cargo carrier and solidifies the kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub,” says Saudia Cargo chief Loay Mashabi.

He says the aircraft will “significantly support” the carrier’s network and allow it to connect markets with “greater agility and efficiency”.

The second A330-300P2F is scheduled to arrive in the fourth quarter.

ASL Airlines Ireland says the twinjets, each with a 62t payload capability, will complement its fleet of Boeing 737 and ATR 72 freighters.

Chief executive of ASL Aviation Holdings Dave Andrew says the type is “ideal” for Saudia Cargo’s express shipping and e-commerce services.