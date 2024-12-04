Portuguese Star Alliance carrier TAP is to open two new transatlantic services next year, operating to Los Angeles and Boston.

It also intends to connect the Azores archipelago with San Francisco.

TAP will serve Los Angeles from Lisbon using 298-seat Airbus A330-900s, initially flying the route three-times weekly from 16 May and adding a fourth service from 26 May.

Its Boston route will be flown from Porto with Airbus A321LRs configured with 168 seats. This connection will operate four times per week.

The flights to Los Angeles and Boston will run to 25 October.

TAP states that it will also provide a Californian link to the Azores, with one of its Lisbon-San Francisco services stopping over at Terceira from 3 June.

Its current US network from Lisbon features seven airports: New York, Newark, Miami, Washington DC, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago, while it also serves Newark from Porto.