Turkish Airlines has disclosed that it is exploring a potential investment in Spanish carrier Air Europa, although details remain vague.

It states that it “continuously evaluates growth opportunities” in order to “strengthen its position” and “enhance its competitiveness”.

“Non-binding discussions are being held to assess the investment opportunity in Air Europa and to explore potential partnership synergies,” it adds.

No details have been given on the scale or nature of any possible investment.

The Spanish carrier is a member of the SkyTeam alliance.

Air Europa has previously been the subject of unsuccessful acquisition attempts by IAG, the parent of Oneworld carriers including British Airways and Iberia.