Low-cost carrier Vietjet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering a planned new commitment for up to 150 A321neos, 100 of which would be firm orders.

The agreement was signed during the Paris air show today and marks a further commitment for Airbus aircraft from the Vietnamese carrier.

VietJet already operates A321neos, following previous orders for 120 of the type, and last month doubled its A330-900 commitments with a fresh order for 20 more widebodies. The carrier also has orders for Boeing 737 Max jets.

Vietjet chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao says: “These modern and efficient aircraft have been instrumental in Vietjet’s growth, helping us make air travel more accessible and affordable for millions, while strengthening our role as a connector for economic development, cultural exchange and global connectivity.

”This landmark agreement represents a vital step in Vietjet’s growth strategy as a multi-national aviation group.”