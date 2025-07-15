Central European budget carrier Wizz Air is opening a dedicated maintenance facility at Bucharest’s Baneasa airport, with the facility set to commence operations in October.

The airline has a large presence in Romania, with 43 locally-stationed aircraft planned for the 2025-26 winter season.

Wizz has eight bases in Romania, including Baneasa, and says obtaining maintenance slots in Europe can “pose challenges”.

“By securing maintenance slot positions in Romania, this investment will improve operational efficiency and enhance the maintenance portfolio in the region,” the carrier states.

The centre has been developed in partnership with Romaero, which has been trying to rebuild after filing for insolvency last year.

Wizz Air has signed a three-year contract with a maintenance organisation that supports the carrier in Italy and Albania. The centre will conduct heavy and light servicing, regular checks and annual inspections, both for the local aircraft and those in neighbouring states.

“This first centre of its kind in Romania marks a strategic milestone for Wizz Air, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to the local market,” the airline adds.

Romaero says the tie-up with Wizz will develop its civil maintenance activities and hopes it will become a “strategic pylon” in the Romanian firm’s recovery plan.