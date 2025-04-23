Israel Aerospace Industries and Indian firm DCX Systems have established a joint venture that will focus on airborne radars and other systems for India’s military.

The joint venture is called ELTX and is but the latest move by IAI in the key Indian market, according to the Israeli company.

“IAI/ELTA’s radars, airborne systems, homeland security and intelligence systems are at the forefront of the defence world for the last decades and serve India’s tri-services and armed forces,” says Dror Bar, the chief executive of IAI’s Elta unit.

“We are proud to significantly increase our commitment to support indigenization of our technologies in India and to establish this local JV, that will enhance the design and development of mutual defence electronics solutions.”

Several Indian air force aircraft use Elta radars, including the air force’s three Ilyushin A-50EI airborne early warning and control aircraft, which are equipped with the EL/W-2090 array.

Another key Indian platform, the Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Mk1, is equipped with the EL/M-2032 multimode fire control radar, with the planned Tejas Mk1A to get Elta’s EL/M-2052 active electronically scanned array radar.

According to its website, DCX’s business areas include cable assemblies, systems integration, and electronics manufacturing.

“We are proud to collaborate with IAI, a world acclaimed defence leader and sign this JV, a testament of our commitment to reinforcing India’s defence capabilities,” says DCX chairman and managing director Raghavendra Rao.

“Through this JV, we will combine IAI’s innovative radar technologies with DCX’s local expertise and production infrastructure in order to deliver cutting-edge systems tailored to the growing needs of the Indian armed forces.”