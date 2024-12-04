Saab has launched a new uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) training service, and named the UK armed forces as its first customer for the technology.

Announcing the capability during the I/ITSEC training event in Orlando, Florida on 2 December, the company described its new system as suitable for use “both as an asset or threat” during live exercises.

The system employs an off-the-shelf UAV platform, which can be “equipped with sensors and simulated weapons as desired by the customer”.

By using a laser target system, “it can both virtually engage participants” – by dropping ‘virtual munitions’ – and “simulate getting shot down by ground forces, thereby enabling evaluation of soldier skills and tactical behaviour”, Saab says.

“All data is recorded and used to support objective measurement and feedback to improve counter-UAV survivability,” the company adds.

“We see the increased use of military UAVs on the battlefield. The need for a solution that makes soldiers ready to detect, engage and hide from these is crucial,” says Joakim Alhbin, head of Saab’s Training and Simulation business unit.

Alhbin says the new system “was initially offered to the UK armed forces, who became our first customer using Saab’s instrumented UAV service for live training scenarios”.

“A large number of customer trials have been ordered and delivered,” the company says, while adding that it also “recently received an order from an undisclosed customer to deliver a number of prototype UAV live training systems”.

Low-cost, armed drones have been used to lethal effect by both sides during the ongoing war in Ukraine, with the technology having been employed against personnel, armoured vehicles and even parked aircraft.