Airbus Helicopters has secured US Federal Aviation Administration certification for single-pilot instrument flight rules capability on its H125 light-single.

The move paves the way for deliveries to begin 2025 from the airframer’s US assembly line in Columbus, Mississippi.

Developed in conjunction with Moog-owned Genesys Aerosystems, the enhancement includes a upgraded cockpit and new autopilot, plus redundant hydraulic and electrical systems.

“By adding this functionality to a light single-engine helicopter, Airbus Helicopters enables operators to carry out complex operations at a reduced operating cost,” says Jerome Ronssin, head of light helicopters at the manufacturer.

Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even says the “important milestone” shows the company “continues to invest in the product” to reinforce its “strong market share”.