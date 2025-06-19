Real-time intelligence is vital to maintaining strategic advantage in today’s complex operational landscape. The Heron MK II, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s latest generation Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAV, brings cutting-edge capabilities in Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) to the forefront of modern aerial surveillance. Built on decades of operational experience and hundreds of thousands of flight hours, the Heron MK II is a versatile, robust SIGINT platform capable of delivering high-value intelligence over long durations and vast areas.

The Heron UAS has demonstrated its value tactically and strategically, with the aircraft’s capability to collect, process, and disseminate real‑time data through IAI’s CRISP system. This real‑time flow includes raw and processed intelligence, facilitating swift decision-making across multiple command levels.

Close standoff operations with full-spectrum coverage

The Heron MK II is designed for “close standoff” missions, flying nearer to targets than most manned aircraft while remaining outside high‑threat zones. This enables effective SIGINT collection without compromising platform safety. This “close standoff” flight profile allows for the effective collection of signals intelligence while minimizing risk to the asset. Furthermore, the Heron MK II can operate as a networked system, distributing sensors data across multiple users. This architecture ensures continuity, even if one platform is compromised, significantly improving mission resilience.

A major advantage of the Heron MK II is its ability to carry and operate a comprehensive sensor suite simultaneously. This includes COMINT, ELINT, electro-optical systems, and radar—all integrated to create a cohesive intelligence picture. At up to 35,000 feet, the platform offers a 360-degree situational awareness capability across hundreds of kilometers, making it ideal for strategic missions such as wide-area maritime surveillance.

For example, SIGINT sensors work alongside advanced long-range electro-optical cameras such as the new-generation MOSP 5000 to cue visual investigations of targets detected electronically. This fusion of multiple sensors significantly improves detection, classification, and tracking in complex and dynamic environments.

Advanced SIGINT systems and AI integration

IAI’s ELTA group currently offers its third-generation SIGINT systems, which now equip the Heron MK II. These include the ELL-8385, ELI-8395 Tacsense, and ELK-7072—systems capable of rapid, wideband scanning from 20 MHz to 18 GHz. AI-driven processing enhances detection, classification, and analysis of digital signals, enabling rapid extraction of actionable intelligence, including ship identification through AIS signals and detection of covert push‑to‑talk communications.

The systems are designed to handle dense electronic environments by designating radars & communications-based network and geographic region to create a visual map of active situational picture. These insights are particularly valuable in maritime domains, where detecting brief, low‑power transmissions can signal illicit activity or emerging threats.

Latency is a critical factor in SIGINT operations, especially when adversaries use brief transmission bursts to avoid detection. The Heron MK II’s persistent airborne presence ensures that even millisecond-long signal emissions can be detected and geolocated. Its highly sensitive receivers enable it to maintain close electronic proximity to threats, providing unmatched coverage and early warning capabilities.

Scalable Intelligence

The Heron MK II can function as a standalone multi-sensor platform or as part of a distributed SIGINT architecture, wherein multiple UAVs share collection responsibilities and fuse data in real time. This distributed model provides optimal coverage over complex terrains and extended maritime zones while enhancing survivability and mission effectiveness.

Following its operational success, the new Heron MK II upgrade with ELINT/COMINT capabilities could enhance long-range strategic intelligence, supporting missions ranging from border security to counterterrorism and maritime route protection. SIGINT capabilities also enable the UAV to identify threats directed at itself and cue defensive measures for self-protection or to safeguard other friendly assets.

The Heron MK II represents a significant advancement in unmanned SIGINT operations. Real-time integration of COMINT, ELINT, radar, and visual intelligence sets the standard for unmanned strategic intelligence in today’s contested airspaces.

Discover how IAI is shaping the future of unmanned aerial systems. Contact our experts: info.malat@iai.co.il